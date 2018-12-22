Exotic Sounds Wins The 3rd 12volt Spin-To-Win

SHREVEPORT LA (12.22.18) On Friday morning, December 21st at 10AM, the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel rolled for the third time. The Spin-To-Win wheel featured prizes from 14 top 12volt brands.

Exotic Sounds, West Palm Beach FL was the lucky 12volt retailer winning the 3rd 12volt Spin-To-Win. A pair of Kicker BT headphones will be headed to German Mastrodomenico.

The 3rd 12volt Spin-To-Win landed on the Kicker space on the wheel. The The Exotic Sounds slip was drawn from the jar and the Cush BT Bluetooth Smart headphones will be sent from Kicker’s HQ directly to Exotic Sounds in West Palm Beach. The Kicker Cush BT headphones offer premium comfort, powerful bass, cutting edge smart assistant technology and hours of nonstop Bluetooth listening.

German Mastrodomenico, the man behind Exotic Sounds, was surprised and very happy to hear the news. “Wow, that’s cool. Can’t wait to receive the headphones. Coming from Kicker I know they will sound great. I follow you on Instagram and see your posts often…thank’s Mike”.

The Exotic Sounds slip was drawn from the jar at 10AM on Friday morning, December 21st.

Spinning out a new winner each week, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is designed to bring some fun to the industry. 12volt retailers can win cool prizes and top brands receive visibility across the marketplace.

Prizes on the wheel included – a Wet Sounds 420 BT EQ, JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a Directed DS4 Backpack with T-Shirt and beanie inside, a pair of Memphis M-BUDAir bluetooth wireless earbuds, a SiriusXM SXV300 vehicle tuner, CRUX CCH-01S, Kicker CushBT smart headphones, dB Drive 8” preloaded enclosure, RaceSport 164’ LED strip lighting reel, AIS add-on CD Player, Earthquake Mini D 1000.4 amplifier, Quantum Audio powersports amp/speaker combo and PowerBass BT100 portable Bluetooth speaker.

Also in spaces on the 12volt Spin-To-Wheel is a $100. gift card and a 12volt News special web feature for the winning 12volt retailer.

Stereo & Video Center, Tyler TX, was the winner of the first 12volt Spin-To-Win and received the CRUX spare tire mount backup camera system. James Halter stated to 12volt News “This CRUX backup camera system for the Jeep Wrangler is great. We have sold several this and will make another Jeep Wrangler owner happy with this prize from CRUX and the 12volt Spin-To-Win.

The Outlaw Garage was the winner of the 2nd 12volt Spin-To-Win. The dB Drive WDX82BC is on the way from Harlingen TX to Joey Williams in Franklin TX. Williams said “Wow, great news. Can’t wait to put the loaded dB Drive enclosure in my showroom. Great promotion Mike”.

Want to enter for future spins? It’s easy – when making an Instagram post include the hashtag #12voltspin. A slip for your company will be added to the slips in the jar.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12VoltNews Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower a lucky weekly winner with one of the cool prizes.

Stay tuned to www.12voltnews.com on the web and @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for 12volt Spin-To-Win announcements every Friday!

