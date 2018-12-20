KICKER Increases European Marine Reach at METSTRADE

STILLWATER, OK (12.21.2018) – In conjunction with European distributor Celsus UK, Ltd., KICKER was among the audio brands taking part in the 31st annual METSTRADE Show (Marine Electronic Trade Show), the world’s largest trade exhibition of marine equipment, materials and systems. METSTRADE was held at Amsterdam RAI, which becomes the European continent’s central hub for the leisure marine industry one week each fall.

Nearly 25,000 show-goers and 1,600 exhibitors strong, METSTRADE is also touted on the event website as “the world’s most visited B2B leisure marine-equipment show.” Attendees gravitated to KICKER’s interactive display, which helped to spark conversation between themselves and Celsus executives Paul Baker, Mike Keenan and Mark Baker. Those conversations led to interest from parties representing central Europe and beyond, with emerging opportunities for the KICKER Marine line in potentially 26 new countries.

“This was KICKER’s inaugural year of attendance and we were met with a very good acceptance,” said Chet Weddle, KICKER Director of International Sales. “Over the three days, we met with several customers and yielded multiple opportunities for the KICKER Marine line.

“Based on the response,” Weddle continued, “we can anticipate that KICKER will continue to up the ante on attending the METSTRADE show, and continue to expand the Marine product offering throughout the EU.”

For more information on KICKER Marine, those interested can check out www.kicker.com/marine-audio.

For KICKER EU inquiries, consumers can log onto www.celsusice.co.uk.

