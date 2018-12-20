Concept USA, Inc. Seeks Sales Reps

Concept USA is seeking manufactures sales representative firms for the Pacific NW and Texas / Oklahoma / Arkansas / Louisiana territories.
Come and join the new Concept that offers leading mobile video, car safety and introducing a complete line of accessories.
We offer a very competitive commission package and bonus program. To inquire about becoming part of the Concept team for any of these territories please send resume to inquiries@conceptbuy.com or contact Vice President of Sales and Marketing Neil Carande via e-mail at ncarande@conceptbuy.com.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.