Concept USA, Inc. Seeks Sales Reps

Concept USA is seeking manufactures sales representative firms for the Pacific NW and Texas / Oklahoma / Arkansas / Louisiana territories.

Come and join the new Concept that offers leading mobile video, car safety and introducing a complete line of accessories.

We offer a very competitive commission package and bonus program. To inquire about becoming part of the Concept team for any of these territories please send resume to inquiries@conceptbuy.com or contact Vice President of Sales and Marketing Neil Carande via e-mail at ncarande@conceptbuy.com.

