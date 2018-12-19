Tint World Names Jeremy Doran as Operations Manager

BOCA RATON, FL (12.20.2018) — Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has named Jeremy Doran as an operations manager. Doran will be responsible for daily support of the company’s more than 60 global franchise locations, helping franchise owners meet the demands of the company’s fast-paced growth with sales training and operational support.

Doran brings more than 20 years of experience in the field of aftermarket automotive accessories to the Tint World family, with a strong background in sales, installation and management to support Tint World franchise locations – especially in dealing with business operations, inventory control, manufacturers and customer service.

“Franchise growth is at a record pace and the need for another operations manager has arrived,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “Jeremy has a serious technical background, is well-known all over the United States, and is highly respected. He’s hitting the road immediately to get acclimated to our systems and will be a huge asset to our customers.”

Prior to joining Tint World, Doran was a technical support specialist and integration marketing manager at AAMP Global and a 12 Volt specialist with DOW Electronics. A native of Lockport, N.Y., he attended Niagara County Community College and received a certification in aftermarket electronics and accessories from Mobile Dynamics in Toronto.

“I make it a point to maintain relationships and network with the best of the best in the industry in order to better support my team and effectively train our stores to operate at a higher level,” Doran said. “I like to think that I bring experience, knowledge and passion that is second to none. I look forward to helping the Tint World family continue to grow and be the best independent automotive styling franchise in the world.”

Visit tintworld.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

