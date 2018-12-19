Mid City Engineering Offers Aftermarket Solutions for 2019 Mercedes Sprinter

– Many 2019 Mercedes Sprinters are arriving without factory radios; Mid City Engineering has plug-and-play solutions.

The company has kits available that include the radio, speakers, and all plug-and-play harnessing pre-wired or purchase the harnessing separately and provide your own radio and speakers.

-Use OEM antenna with aftermarket radio with amplification-Move OEM camera from rearview mirror to aftermarket radio screen with adapter and provided reverse trigger-Plug-and-play power (acc. and constant) and ground adapter to OEM fuse panel-Interfaces with retained accessory power circuit (allows radio to stay after ignition is off until door is opened)-All OEM integration is plug-and-play, keeping factory wiring intact-Full kits include all pre-wiring for easy installation-Two radio options available (Alpine Halo9 and Kenwood KWCDMX7705S) midcityengineering.com for more.