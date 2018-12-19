Heise LED Lighting Announces New Safety Alert Lights and More at CES 2019

HOLLY HILL, FL (12.20.2018) – Heise LED Lighting by Metra Electronics announces more additions to its product line with three new safety lights for commercial vehicles, a new Jeep JL headlight replacement adapter and a new Daytime Running Light (DRL) Series of lightbar products.

Coming to CES will be three new bi-colored safety marker lights with amber and white LEDs that can be synced with multiple units of the same model. These new alert lights are part of the Heise Municipality Series and have sixteen self-controlled patterns with memory. The lights work with both 12 and 24 volt DC input. “As more installers expand their business to encompass fleet vehicles or other commercial heavy equipment, Heise can continue to be their trusted high-performance LED lighting supplier,” says Jon Osborne, Director of Product Development for Heise. The amber and white marker lights are available in an 18-watt option (HE-MUMRK-6WA) or 9-watt option (HE-MULTE-6WA), in addition to 6-watt grille marker lights (HE-MUGRL-6WA).

The new DRL Series is in stock now and will make its debut at CES. The DRL lightbars have an integrated daytime running light in the center along the entire length of the bar, with a clean white light that provides additional visibility. These dual-row straight LED lightbars are available in 8”, 14”, 22”, 30”, 40” and 50” sizes.

Heise’s new lights and accessories will be on display with Metra Electronics at CES booth 5211 in the North Hall from January 8-11, 2019 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Examples of the new lights installed on vehicles will be posted to the Heise Facebook and Instagram pages. Visit HeiseLED.com for additional product specifications, available on the website and in the new Metra New Product Guide and Jeep Accessories Catalog, both to be released on January 8, 2019.

