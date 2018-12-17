Rockford Fosgate Introduces Bluetooth Universal Remote

– Rockford Fosgate has launched the PMX-BTUR universal Bluetooth remote control. It’s designed for use on automotive, marine, and SXS steering wheels, or motorcycle handlebars like the Road King that utilize a mobile device as the source for the audio system. With an MSRP of only $99.99, the PMX-BTUR is now shipping.

“The PMX-BTUR allows the user to adjust Volume, Track, Play, and Pause on Android or Apple mobile devices,” explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. “The Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Ready receiver quickly and easily pairs with your mobile device using an easy one-button pairing control. Two options are included with the remote…a bezel for hand-held control, and a bezel for mounting with a Velcro strap that easily secures the remote to the steering wheel. IP67 Water Intrusion, Salt Spray, and UV Compliant, it’s the ideal remote for marine or SXS enthusiast.”

Additional features and specifications for the PMX-BTUR include:

• Easy One Button Pairing

• 4.0 Bluetooth Smart Ready

• 10 Meter Bluetooth Range

• Compatible with Android 5.0 and Above, iOS 8.0 and Above

• Up to Two Years of Standby Time

• Hand-Held and Steering Wheel Options Included

• LED Pairing Indicator (Green)

• LED Low Battery Indicator (Red)

• FCC, IC, RCM, CE Certified

• 1 Year Warranty

