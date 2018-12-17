Earthquake Sound Shipping New EQuatic Micro-Speaker

HAYWARD, CA (12.18.2018) – The holidays have arrived and the folks at Earthquake have a great solution for those who want to stock up on some great gifts for your family, friends, company, and customers. Earthquake Sound’s EQuatic wireless and water resistant micro-speaker is something that everyone can enjoy this holiday season.
Available in black, white, red and hot pink
The EQuatic allows users to stream audio from your Bluetooth enabled devices (i.e. iPhone, iPad, Android or other audio playing devices). When fully charged, the EQuatic can perform over 6 hours of continuous music play with extreme clarity and excellent quality. Designed with convenience in mind, the EQuatic is water resistant and supports hands free phone mode with over 5 hours of talk time.
earthquakesound.com
These micro speakers are great for everyday use– whether indoors, outdoors, rain or shine. Wherever or whenever you need to stream audio, the compact and portable design of the EQuatic micro-speaker is sure to help spread some holiday cheer.
Click above to visit product page
“Earthquake Sound would like to wish you a very happy holidays!”
To visit the EQuatic product page, click here. See earthquakesound.com for more.
Related
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.