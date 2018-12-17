Earthquake Sound Shipping New EQuatic Micro-Speaker

– The holidays have arrived and the folks at Earthquake have a great solution for those who want to stock up on some great gifts for your family, friends, company, and customers. Earthquake Sound’s EQuatic wireless and water resistant micro-speaker is something that everyone can enjoy this holiday season.

These micro speakers are great for everyday use– whether indoors, outdoors, rain or shine. Wherever or whenever you need to stream audio, the compact and portable design of the EQuatic micro-speaker is sure to help spread some holiday cheer.

“Earthquake Sound would like to wish you a very happy holidays!”

To visit the EQuatic product page, click here. See earthquakesound.com for more.

