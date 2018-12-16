Power Acoustik to Introduce New Models for 2019

MONTEBELLO, CA (12.17.2018) – Power Acoustik will display new models for 2019 Including a 10.6″ GPS Navigation unit when they head to the iconic CES Show in Las Vegas, NV in January 2019. The new model will join the Soundstream VR-1032XB with SiriusXM capability as the second 10″ + size unit offered by Epsilon Electronics, Inc.

This model has a unique swivel style 10.6″ screen. The PDN-1060HB unit features GPS turn-by-turn Navigation along with Android MHL 2-Way PhoneLink, Bluetooth 4.0 Connectivity, DVD/CD and USB Playback. MSRP. $249.99

PD-627B- Incite Series 6.2″ LCD Double Din chassis DVD w/ Bluetooth

Features:

ISO Double Din bracket mount chassis with a 6.2″ All Glass Capacitive touch screen. 800×480 resolution that supports 720p video playback. Bluetooth 4.0 Hands free calling with built-in microphone and A2DP wireless audio playback. DVD video & CD Audio playback, w/ front panel USB up to 32G port. Rear camera input and front panel AV Input. RGB color light up display. Wireless remote control included. MSRP. $119.99

PDN-623B – 6.2″ LCD 2- Din chassis DVD w/ GPS Navigation & Bluetooth

Features:

ISO Double Din bracket mount chassis with a 6.2″ LCD screen. 800×480 resolution that supports 720p video playback. Bluetooth 4.0 Hands free calling with built-in microphone and A2DP wireless audio playback. GPS turn-by-turn Navigation for all 50 states. Set your Destination to one of nearly 17 million points of interest. DVD video playback and USB up to 32G port, with rear camera input and front panel AV Input. RGB color light up display. Wireless remote control included. MSRP. $189.99

PD-720B- 7.0″ LCD Single Din Flip Up DVD w/ Bluetooth

Features:

Single Din 7.0″ Motorized Flip Up screen. 800×480 resolution that supports 720p video playback. Bluetooth 4.0 Hands free calling with built-in microphone and A2DP wireless audio playback. DVD video & CD Audio playback, w/ front panel USB up to 32G port. Rear camera input and front panel AV Input. RGB color light up display. Detachable face plate and wireless remote control included. MSRP. $149.99

PD-620B – 6.2″ LCD 2- Din chassis DVD w/ Bluetooth

Features:

ISO Double Din bracket mount chassis with a 6.2″ LCD screen. 800×480 resolution that supports 720p video playback. Bluetooth 4.0 Hands free calling with built-in microphone and A2DP wireless audio playback. DVD video playback & CD Audio playback, w/ front panel USB up to 32G port. Rear camera input and front panel AV Input. RGB color light up display. Wireless remote control included. MSRP. $99.99

PL-622HB – 6.2″ LCD 2- Digital Media Receiver w/ 32GUSB/SD playback & Bluetooth

Features:

ISO mount Double Din with a 6.2″ All Glass Capacitive touch screen. 800×480 resolution that supports 1080p video playback. Bluetooth 4.0 Hands free calling with built-in microphone and A2DP wireless audio playback. MHL PhoneLink for compatible Android phones enables you to have complete 2-way control and mirrors your phone on the radios screen. Front panel USB and SD port up to 32G. Rear camera input and front panel AV Input. RGB color light up display. Wireless remote control included. MSRP. $79.99

Caliber Series 12″ Dual 4-ohm Voice Coil Subwoofer with spruce paper cone and foam surround. 500w RMS power with 1500w MAX power handling. Heavy duty steel stamped frame with magnet cover. Embossed dust cap with 1.50″ 4-layer voice coil. MSRP. $49.99

RAZOR DSP Series

New Innovative, Hi End 4 Channel & 5 Channel Class-D full range amplifiers with built-in Digital Sound Processor. SEMI DSP sound chip for modulating 10 band processing. Hi-pass and Low-pass (with Band-Pass) control with DSP mobile app. Built-in Bluetooth control and streaming and RCA input & Line output. Hi level inputs at 1.0V with Auto Remote Turn On. Bass knob with subsonic control included on the 5 channel amplifier. MSRP. RZ4.2000DSPB $199.99 – RZ5.2500DSPB $249.99

OVERDRIVE AMP SERIES

These Class A/B Full Range & Class D Monoblock amplifiers. 2-Ohm Stereo and 4-ohm Bridged Full Range operation. 1-ohm stable on the Monoblock amplifiers for MAX power. Variable 12dB Hi-pass and Lo-pass crossovers 4g and 8g wire terminal inputs with RCA input and Line output. Dash mount Bass knob control included on Monoblocks. MSRP. OD2-1000 $249.99 – OD4-1300 $79.99 – OD4-1800 $99.99 – OD1-1500 $79.99 – OD1-3000 $109.99 – OD1-3500D $109.99 – ODI-5000D $149.99 – OD1-7500D $179.99

