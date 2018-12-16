Metra Electronics to Introduce 138 New Products at CES from 12 Volt Brands

HOLLY HILL, FL (12.17.2018) – Metra Electronics is debuting 138 new products from 7 of its 12 volt brands at CES 2019. Highlights for CES will include more motorcycle and powersports products, next-generation DSP products and radio replacement interfaces from Axxess, and 34 new dashboard kits from Metra’s TurboKits, Turbo2 Kits and TurboTactile product lines.

Saddle Tramp will introduce new motorcycle audio accessories including amplifier mounts, saddlebag lids, lower fairings and speaker adapters. For motorcycle lighting, Saddle Tramp will debut new headlights and headlight housings, LED tail lights, flasher adapters, and accent lighting. “In addition to our Saddle Tramp products designed specifically for motorcycles, we’re excited to introduce new water-resistant solutions from Axxess and iBEAM to work in motorcycles, UTVs, Jeeps and other outdoor vehicles. This is a benefit to installers who are expanding to include powersports or marine applications into their services but still focus on car audio,” says Jason Anderson, VP of Product Research and Development for Metra’s 12 volt brands.

Additional new products include a new series of lightbars in addition to more Jeep Wrangler JL accessories and safety lights from Heise. iBEAM Vehicle Safety Systems will showcase a new commercial camera solution, vehicle-specific camera kits, a DVR for powersports applications and new monitor mounting accessories. Metra PowerSports will have new lighting harnesses and brackets on display, designed for mounting Heise cube lights to Polaris RZR headlights. T-Spec will debut a new series for their competition rated car audio products line that features improved technology and construction. Raptor car audio products will also receive many improved and updated product designs in addition to new accessories.

MetraOnline.com on January 8, 2019, with additional product announcements leading up to CES.