Memphis Audio Hosted Reps from Across the U.S. for 2019 National Sales Meeting

MEMPHIS, TN (12.17.2018) – As 2018 winds down, the best manufacturer reps in the industry headed out to Memphis Tennessee for the Memphis Audio 2019 National Sales Meeting. The event was a great time for the sales staff who had an opportunity to mix and mingle with the Memphis office staff over the two-day event held at the Westin Hotel on downtown Beale Street in the heart of Memphis Tennessee.

Arthur Fulmer III, 3rd generation owner of Memphis Audio kicked off the meeting with an in depth look into the rich history of Memphis Audio’s roots dating back 100 years to 1919. The presentation reinforced the fact that since day one, Memphis Audio’s promise of exceptional service and dealer support has always been paramount.

Fulmer then took the opportunity in front of the crowd of staff and sales reps to announced that his has officially appointed Nick LoMonaco at President of Memphis Audio. “Nick has provided exceptional leadership throughout the years and is passionate about the industry, our dealers and our sales force. He has pushed Memphis to grow and expand in ways that will help everyone affiliated with Memphis succeed and I couldn’t be more excited to have him take charge as the President of the company,” said Fulmer.

The trainings were broken into small group settings where the reps were able to get a first-hand look at the amazing new line up of products that will be rolling into stores shortly after CES 2019. Along with new items, Memphis also provided live demos of existing products in a round table format allowing reps to further enhance their knowledge of the complete line of offerings from Memphis.

“Overall we received some amazing feedback from our reps who were very excited about the opportunity this huge new product launch we unveiled. When they heard about all the cool new innovative things Memphis has been working on, they couldn’t wait to get out to share it with their dealers,” said Nick LoMonaco President of Memphis Audio.

After the training concluded, the sales force met back up for a private event for more fun in the birthplace of Rock & Roll. Memphis presented sales awards to the leaders of the company. There was a lot of talent up on the stage in anticipation of the Total Sales Leader award winner. Don Butler from Houston Texas claimed the top prize to the applauds of the crowd. In an unconventional but truly Memphis fashion, the award wasn’t a trophy or a plaque, it was a WWE inspired orange championship belt. “These guys are the best of the best hands down, they can win a trophy for a sales award anywhere they go, we do things different here at Memphis!” said LoMonaco about the belt.

At the conclusion of the event there were dozens of smiling sales reps on their way back to their hometowns pumped up and ready to make 2019 a huge success for their dealers and for Memphis Audio.

