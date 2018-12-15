The Outlaw Garage Wins The 2nd 12volt Spin-To-Win

SHREVEPORT LA (12.15.18) On Friday morning, December 14th at 10AM, the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel rolled for the second time. The Spin-To-Win wheel featured prizes from 14 top 12volt brands

The second spin landed on the dB Drive space. The The Outlaw Garage slip was drawn from the jar and a dB Drive WDX8 2BC will be sent from the dB Drive HQ directly to The Outlaw Garage in Franklin TN. The dB Drive WDX8 2BC is a loaded sub enclosure with two 8” subwoofers that looks great…and that rocks.

Joey Williams, the man behind The Outlaw Garage, was surprised and very happy to hear the news. “Wow, that’s cool. I know it will make one of our customers very happy…thank’s Mike”.

The Outlaw Garage slip was drawn from the jar at 10AM on Friday morning, December 14th.

Spinning out a new winner each week, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel brings some fun to the industry. 12volt retailers can win cool prizes and top brands receive visibility across the marketplace.

Prizes on the wheel included – a JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a Directed DS4 Backpack with T-Shirt and beanie inside, a pair of Memphis M-BUDAir bluetooth wireless earbuds, a SiriusXM SXV300 vehicle tuner, CRUX CCH-01S, Kicker CushBT smart headphones, dB Drive 8” preloaded enclosure, RaceSport 164’ LED strip lighting reel, Beyma 12” subwoofers, AIS add-on CD Player, Earthquake Mini D 1000.4 amplifier, Quantum Audio powersports amp/speaker combo and PowerBass BT100 portable Bluetooth speaker.

Also in spaces on the 12volt Spin-To-Wheel is a $100. gift card and a 12volt News special web feature for the winning 12volt retailer.

Want to enter for future spins? It’s easy – when making an Instagram post include the hashtag #12voltspin. A slip for your company will be added to the slips in the jar.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12VoltNews Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower a lucky weekly winner with one of the cool prizes.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12VoltNews Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower a lucky weekly winner with one of the cool prizes.

