Howard Stern to Dedicate SiriusXM Channel Howard 100 to His Best Celebrity Interviews of 2018

NEW YORK, NY (12.14.2018) – Howard Stern and SiriusXM announced that Stern’s exclusive SiriusXM channel, Howard 100, will celebrate his best interviews from the past year. Howard 100: The Best of the Interviews will kick off on Monday, December 17.

Howard Stern, who is often credited as the best interviewer in the business for his insightful and engaging interviews, spoke at length with some of the biggest names in entertainment throughout 2018, getting them to share engaging and never before heard stories live on the air.

Howard 100: The Best of the Interviews, will give listeners a chance to relive these interviews, including Cardi B, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Claire Danes, Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lawrence, Paul McCartney, Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Schumer, Ringo Starr, Ben Stiller and many more.

Howard Stern is known as much for his groundbreaking timely comedy as for his interviews. Howard Stern’s second SiriusXM channel, Howard 101, will be dedicated to the show’s greatest comedic moments from the year featuring Howard, Robin Quivers, Fred Norris, Gary “Bababooey” Dell’Abate and the exploits of their slew of office mates, “Wack Pack” super fans and characters. Highlights include Howard Stern Staff IQ Test, Ronnie the Limo Driver’s Big Secret, JD’s Bachelor Party, The Wack Pack Conclave, as well as the best Prank Calls, Song Parodies, and surprise drop-ins of the year.

SiriusXM subscribers can tune in to both Howard 100: The Best of the Interviews and Howard 101: The Best of Everything Else starting Monday, December 17 at 7:00 am ET through New Year’s Day via satellite and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

Selections from Howard Stern’s Best of 2018 can be seen as well as heard, through Howard Stern Video, via the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to Howard 100 and Howard 101 on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

Visit siriusxm.com for more.

