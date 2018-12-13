DEI Releases Jeep Wrangler JL Sound Deadening / Insulating Headliner Kit

AVON LAKE, OH (12.14.2018) – Riding in a Jeep is great fun except for the truck’s propensity for interior noise that makes it difficult to hear conversations or sound systems. The all new JL model is no different. This custom cut, peel and stick kit dresses up the interior of JL hard tops while minimizing outside noise. Made of high quality marine grade acoustical foam that resists mold and mildew while insulating from outside heat/cold.

• Insulate your interior from heat and cold

• Give your Jeeps hard top a finished look

• Made from marine grade foam

• Two finishes and multiple colors to choose from

• Easy peel-and-stick installation

• CNC machined for perfect fitment

BLACK GRAY WHITE

LEATHER LOOK FINISH HEADLINER

Part # Description

050171 Jeep JL 4dr 2018-UP Grey Leather Look 9pc

050172 Jeep JL 4dr 2018-UP Black Leather Look 9pc

LEATHER LOOK FINISH SIDE WINDOW KIT

Part # Description

050176 Jeep JL 4 dr2018-UP Grey Leather Look 4pc

050177 Jeep JL 4 dr2018-UP Black Leather Look 4pc

ORIGINAL FINISH HEADLINER

Part # Description

050168 Jeep JL 4 dr2018-UP Black 9pc

050169 Jeep JL 4 dr2018-UP Grey 9pc

050170 Jeep JL 4 dr2018-UP White 9pc

ORIGINAL FINISH SIDE WINDOW KIT

Part # Description

050173 Jeep JL 4 dr2018-UP Black 4pc

050174 Jeep JL 4 dr2018-UP Grey 4pc

050175 Jeep JL 4 dr2018-UP White 4pc

Visit designengineering.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

