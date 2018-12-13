dB Drag Racing Toys for Tots Program 2018

AUSTIN, TX (12.14.2018) – The dB Drag Racing Association Toys for Tots events are taking place across the U.S. and internationally, too.“The dB Drag Racing Association is grateful for the overwhelming support of the car audio community as the competitors go out of their way to support the 12th Annual Toys for Tots series of dB Drag Racing Events. The goal is to provide dB Drag Racing competitors and retailers the opportunity to get involved with their local communities by providing shiny new toys to children who otherwise might have gone without. In lieu of entry fees, the competitors each donate a toy, or multiple toys as their entry fee to the event,” Celise Harris related.
The California region of the U.S. has been very active. Audio Concepts, Fresno, hosted a very successful event on November 18th. Ray Aragon commented “We had a terrific turnout for our dB Drag Racing event to benefit the local Toys for Tots drive. We had well over 50 competitors and the number of toys donated topped 100. We have hosted these Toys for Tots for 5 years. Knowing we helped put a smile on the faces of many children at Christmas is very special.”Other California 12volt retailers hosting dB Drag Racing Toys for Tots events included Melo’s Auto in Sacramento, Tune Time Stereo & Alarm-Redlands and Tint World-Modesto. King Kong Customs hosted a particularly event in Albuquerque NM. Toys donated filled a large table with even more stacked high on the ground. New Mexico is known as the loudest state in the nation. Their Toys for Tots event was even louder than a competitor’s 171 dB.
“While Toys for Tots is a US-based program, many of the international dBDRA affiliates have offered similar toy drives in their respective countries as well. A recent event in Italy, pictured in this article is is an excellent example. We applaud the efforts of everyone involved with the events!” Harris concluded.
Visit dbdrag.com and toysfortots.org for more.
