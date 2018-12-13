dB Drag Racing Toys for Tots Program 2018

AUSTIN, TX (12.14.2018) – The dB Drag Racing Association Toys for Tots events are taking place across the U.S. and internationally, too.

The California region of the U.S. has been very active. Audio Concepts, Fresno, hosted a very successful event on November 18th. Ray Aragon commented “We had a terrific turnout for our dB Drag Racing event to benefit the local Toys for Tots drive. We had well over 50 competitors and the number of toys donated topped 100. We have hosted these Toys for Tots for 5 years. Knowing we helped put a smile on the faces of many children at Christmas is very special.”

“While Toys for Tots is a US-based program, many of the international dBDRA affiliates have offered similar toy drives in their respective countries as well. A recent event in Italy, pictured in this article is is an excellent example. We applaud the efforts of everyone involved with the events!” Harris concluded.

Visit dbdrag.com and toysfortots.org for more.

Share this:



Tweet

