Go Behind the Scenes of SEMA: Battle of the Builders on the MotorTrend App and TV Network

DIAMOND BAR, CA & SILVER SPRING, MD (12.13.2018) – Get a rare inside look at SEMA Show 2018, the world’s leading automotive event, in the all new SEMA: Battle of the Builders premiering Monday, January 7, 2019, at 10 PM ET/PT exclusively on the MotorTrend TV Network and MotorTrend App. Hosted by Tanner Foust and Adrienne “AJ” Janic, the one-hour special takes audiences behind-the-scenes of SEMA Show, provides an up-close look at some of the top vehicles on site, and delivers exclusive interviews with the automotive industry’s leading experts and builders as they share personal stories about their journey to SEMA Show 2018.

In addition to the competition, the SEMA: Battle of the Builders program includes features on SEMA’s expanded Young Guns regional program. Young Guns provided 14 up-and-coming builders (age 27 and younger) the opportunity to showcase their cars and talents at the 2018 SEMA Show. Winners from throughout the country were awarded an all-expenses paid trip to SEMA, transportation of the winner’s vehicle, a designated feature spot, and entry into the Battle of the Builders competition.

A cast of social media influencers also contributed to SEMA: Battle of the Builders, including Sarah Raegan Greenwood (Sarah-n-Tuned); Emelia Hartford (@ms.emelia); Jack Milne (DURTYMAX, JACK); Chris Petruccio (Krispy Media); Chris Steinbacher (B is to Build); and Dustin Williams (@dustinw).

SEMA: Battle of the Builders premieres Monday, January 7, 2019, at 10 PM ET/PT on the MotorTrend TV Network and MotorTrend App.

SEMA: Battle of the Builders is produced for MotorTrend by Brentwood Communications International Inc. (BCII). For BCII, Bud Brutsman is executive producer. For the MotorTrend TV Network, David Lee is executive producer and Robert S. Scanlon is president. Alex Wellen is global president and general manager of MotorTrend Group.

Visit semashow.com/botb and motortrend.com for more.

