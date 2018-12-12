Echo Sales Adds Doug Hanson to the Team

– Echo Sales is proud to announce the addition of Doug Hanson to the rep firm’s team.

Hanson is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the 12volt industry. During that 30+ career, he has held virtually every position along the way…including retail sales, installer, store owner and manufacturers’ sales rep. Hanson will be covering the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Echo Sales represents Alpine, elettromedia-usa, Dynamat, Arc Audio and PowerSports lighting from RaceSport.

Hanson works from his home office in Thief River Falls, MN and can be reached by email doug@echosales.net or at the Echo Sales main office number 847-847-4775.

Visit echosales.net for more.

