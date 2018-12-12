Echo Sales Adds Doug Hanson to the Team

Hanson is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the 12volt industry. During that 30+ career, he has held virtually every position along the way…including retail sales, installer, store owner and manufacturers’ sales rep. Hanson will be covering the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.Rob Osheaski, rep firm partner offered, “Doug will be a great addition to our continually expanding sales team that now covers 7 states:IL, WI, IN, KY, MN, ND and SD.” Mike Lewis and Osheaski are partners and principals in the Echo Sales rep firm.
Echo Sales represents Alpine, elettromedia-usa, Dynamat, Arc Audio and PowerSports lighting from RaceSport.
Hanson works from his home office in Thief River Falls, MN and can be reached by email doug@echosales.net or at the Echo Sales main office number 847-847-4775.
Visit echosales.net for more.
