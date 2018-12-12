BRP Names Mitek Electronics and Communications “Supplier of the Year”

Cyndie Nelson, Mitek’s VP of OEM Operations stated, “It’s a real honor to be selected for this outstanding award. I wish to congratulate our incredible OEM team on this achievement and also take the opportunity to thank them for their dedication, passion, and creativity. This award is in great recognition of our commitment to build meaningful partnerships based on innovation, open communication, and exceptional support. Our team should be very proud!”Mitek and BRP have launched several successful projects together, including audio systems for Can-Am Maverick X3 and Spyder. The 2017 Sea-Doo GTX Premium Audio system was launched as the world’s first factory installed audio system on a personal watercraft, changing the way riders enjoy the sport. And in 2018, the Spark Portable Spark Audio System brings music to BRP’s incredibly successful Spark platform, with the ability to remove the Bluetooth Audio unit and carry it to the beach, the dock, or wherever the rider’s adventure takes them. Visit Mitek’s OEM Innovations Group at the 2019 CES Show in Las Vegas January 8-11. Central Hall, booth #14436.
