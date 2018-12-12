BRP Names Mitek Electronics and Communications “Supplier of the Year”

– Mitek Electronics and Communications was recently honored with BRP’s 2017-2018 Supplier of the Year Award. This prestigious award was presented at BRP’s bi-annual supplier dinner on October 17th in Quebec, Canada and recognizes Mitek’s dedication to improving BRP’s competitiveness with two groundbreaking new audio systems for Sea-Doo.

Cyndie Nelson, Mitek’s VP of OEM Operations stated, “It’s a real honor to be selected for this outstanding award. I wish to congratulate our incredible OEM team on this achievement and also take the opportunity to thank them for their dedication, passion, and creativity. This award is in great recognition of our commitment to build meaningful partnerships based on innovation, open communication, and exceptional support. Our team should be very proud!”

