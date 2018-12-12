Industry News

BRP Names Mitek Electronics and Communications “Supplier of the Year”

Posted on December 12, 2018 by

Click image to enlarge

PHOENIX, AZ (12.13.2018) – Mitek Electronics and Communications was recently honored with BRP’s 2017-2018 Supplier of the Year Award. This prestigious award was presented at BRP’s bi-annual supplier dinner on October 17th in Quebec, Canada and recognizes Mitek’s dedication to improving BRP’s competitiveness with two groundbreaking new audio systems for Sea-Doo.

Click image to enlarge

BRP’s selection for this award focuses on key “best in class” criteria, including; a greater than 97% on-time delivery score, supply chain agility, and a defect rate of less than 68 PPM in 12 months. It also recognizes suppliers who share in BRP’s vision of passion, drive, ingenuity, trust, and leadership through change. BRP’s Supplier Quality Assurance Manager, Cesar Pinedo, commented in his presentation speech, “The Mitek team is unafraid to see things differently… and mutual trust makes Mitek team members great players, it’s that simple! It’s passion you can feel!”

Cyndie Nelson, Mitek’s VP of OEM Operations stated, “It’s a real honor to be selected for this outstanding award. I wish to congratulate our incredible OEM team on this achievement and also take the opportunity to thank them for their dedication, passion, and creativity. This award is in great recognition of our commitment to build meaningful partnerships based on innovation, open communication, and exceptional support. Our team should be very proud!”

mitekusa.com

Mitek and BRP have launched several successful projects together, including audio systems for Can-Am Maverick X3 and Spyder. The 2017 Sea-Doo GTX Premium Audio system was launched as the world’s first factory installed audio system on a personal watercraft, changing the way riders enjoy the sport. And in 2018, the Spark Portable Spark Audio System brings music to BRP’s incredibly successful Spark platform, with the ability to remove the Bluetooth Audio unit and carry it to the beach, the dock, or wherever the rider’s adventure takes them. Visit Mitek’s OEM Innovations Group at the 2019 CES Show in Las Vegas January 8-11. Central Hall, booth #14436.

Visit mitekusa.com for more.

Related Posts