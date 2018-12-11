SEMA Cares Hosts Charity Fundraiser

– For the first time ever, SEMA Cares held a fundraiser for the association’s three partner charities at SEMA Headquarters in Diamond Bar, California. Taking place the morning of December 1, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., “Cars & Coffee” gathered nearly 250 unique vehicles showing off their custom metal and vintage style to hundreds of attendees and volunteers. The coffee was flowing all morning, and by the end of the event nearly $6,000 was raised to support SEMA Cares.

SEMA Cares provides a forum from which association members can act as a collective influence toward making a positive impact beyond the automotive community.

SEMA Cares helps improve the lives of many in need through the great work done by the Austin Hatcher Foundation for pediatric cancer, Childhelp’s prevention and treatment of child abuse, and the Victory Junction camp for children with serious medical conditions and serious illnesses.

If you enjoyed the fundraiser, check out all the photos on SEMA Cares Facebook page at facebook.com/SEMACares. Head over to sema.org/SEMACares to donate and learn more about SEMA’s partner charities.

