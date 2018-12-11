SEMA Cares Hosts Charity Fundraiser

SEMA Cares provides a forum from which association members can act as a collective influence toward making a positive impact beyond the automotive community.
SEMA Cares helps improve the lives of many in need through the great work done by the Austin Hatcher Foundation for pediatric cancer, Childhelp’s prevention and treatment of child abuse, and the Victory Junction camp for children with serious medical conditions and serious illnesses.Established in 2007, SEMA Cares steers the same dedication and passion SEMA members have for the automotive aftermarket industry to support the care of children with illnesses and others in need.
If you enjoyed the fundraiser, check out all the photos on SEMA Cares Facebook page at facebook.com/SEMACares. Head over to sema.org/SEMACares to donate and learn more about SEMA’s partner charities.
