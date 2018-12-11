Infinity by Harman Debuts a New Standard in Marine Speakers

NORTHRIDGE, CA (12.12.2018) – The newly released Infinity by Harman Kappa Series of speakers from Harman International, Inc. is the new standard in on-the-water audio fidelity. The patent-pending design is engineered to overcome the limitations of vertical space that’s common on boats to deliver premium sound whether seated or standing. The new Kappa Series debuted at the Ft Lauderdale International Boat Show debut, Oct. 31–Nov. 4 in the Florida Dream Boat.

The three new Kappa Series speakers are available with titanium or white grilles. They feature a possible seven RGB colors in the center mount and perimeter for an exclusive appearance unlike anything else on the market. UV- and water-resistant, the Kappa Series speakers are built for a harsh marine environment.

The Kappa Series is more than exceptional looks. The audio performance rivals that of a luxury automobile. No matter the volume, the sound is clear and precise.

The 6.5″ speaker boasts 100W RMS, 300W peak power for critical audio reproduction. The 8” three-way speaker contains 200W RMS, 500W peak while the 10″ passive free air subwoofer carries 300W RMS, 900W peak power for deep, powerful lows that listeners feel in their chests.

The 8″ three-way speaker is unique in that the mid tweeter is removable creating a convertible design which gives mounting options no other speaker offers. Once removed, the objective is to place it ear level, lifting the unidirectional mids and highs off the ground. What’s left is the omnidirectional bass. This flexible option allows the soundstage to be raised, resulting in a full auditory experience. Upon removal of the 3 ½” mid tweeter, a replica pod sets in place thus completing the original look of the speaker.

The 6.5″ speaker retails for $299.95/pair; the 8″, $399.95/pair; and the 10” subwoofer, $349.95/ea.

To view a video of the Infinity by Harman Kappa Series, press play above or click here.

For info email at shawn.spedding@harman.com

