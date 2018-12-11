Brandmotion Releases Switchable Front or Rear 4 Sensor Parking System

SOUTHFIELD, MI (12.12.2018) – Maybe you have experienced a situation where you pull up to a curb and hear that ominous “SCRAAAAPE,” as your lower fascia hits the curb in front of you. Or a situation where you back into that tight parallel parking space and hear the fateful “THUD” of your back bumper striking the vehicle behind you. These types of “fender benders” happen to countless drivers in simple parking situations. Whether your vehicle has restricted visibility, a low front-end, or you find yourself having to park in tight spaces, Brandmotion has an innovative solution to help you avoid expensive damage to your vehicle’s front or back end.

Brandmotion’s Switchable Front or Rear Parking System includes 4 parking sensors that can be programmed to work on the front or rear of your vehicle. The kit includes an LED display with a visual range indicator that shows the distance to an object. The display’s built in speaker will sound an audible alert that will increase in volume as your vehicle gets closer to an object (curb, wall, or another vehicle). With multiple mounting options, the display can be placed upside down and in the back of your vehicle so that you can view it in your rear-view mirror while backing up.

The kit also includes 2 sets of sensor adapters used for changing the sensor angle at 4° and 8°, allowing for placements on varying vehicle bumper shapes. The kit can also be used with a spare tire on the rear of your vehicle, and can be calibrated to account for the width of the spare tire.

Brandmotion’s new Switchable Parking Sensor is an invaluable and easily installed solution that eliminates the risk of damaging your vehicle when trying to park. When it comes to keeping you and your vehicle safe, you can always count on Brandmotion as your trusted source of integrated safety technology.

To see this product’s sell sheet PDF, click here. Visit brandmotion.com for more.

