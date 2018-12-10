U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao to Deliver CES 2019 Keynote

ARLINGTON, VA (12.11.2018) – The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao will deliver a keynote titled The New Mobility Revolution at CES® 2019 – the largest, most influential tech event in the world. Secretary Chao will speak at 11 AM, on Wednesday, Jan. 9 focusing on the future of drones and self-driving technology and how they will revolutionize transportation.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2019 will run Jan. 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Secretary Chao also spoke at CES 2018, where she discussed how technology and disruptive innovation have the potential to make transportation safer while connecting Americans and American business to greater opportunity.

“As America’s highest-ranking transportation official, Secretary Chao is leading the Administration’s efforts to realize the promise of transportation technology and innovation -including self-driving vehicles, piloted and unmanned drones – while ensuring public safety,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “The future of transportation will be on display at CES. And Secretary Chao’s discussion of the DOT’s latest initiatives will provide a roadmap for industry, domestic and international government officials at CES and across the globe.”

Following Secretary Chao’s address, a panel of experts will discuss the importance of establishing public trust to ensure consumers understand the benefits of self-driving vehicles and that deployment of the technology is safe.

Secretary Chao served as U.S. Department of Labor Secretary from 2001-2009. Secretary Chao is the first Asian-American woman to be appointed to the President’s Cabinet in American history. She previously served as Deputy Secretary of Transportation, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of America, and Director of the Peace Corps.

CES 2019 will showcase the latest advancements in self-driving technologies. In fact, vehicle tech at the 2019 show will be larger than many stand-alone car shows. More than 150 vehicle tech exhibitors, including nine automakers, will feature the latest concept cars and connected car technology.

Some 4,500 exhibitors will unveil life-changing technology across every major industry at CES 2019. CES provides executives, industry professionals and government leaders access to the very latest transformative tech including 5G/connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, sports tech, machine learning and more.

For the latest CES news and to register for the show, visit CES.tech.

Share this:



Tweet

