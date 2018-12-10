CRUX Releases New OEM Amplifier Replacement Interface Line – Starting with Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & RAM

RESEDA, CA (12.11.2018) – CRUX has released a new OEM Amplifier Replacement Interface Line! Starting with AMP-CH5 for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & RAM Vehicles with Uconnect Systems.

Key Features:

Retains U-Connect and navigation prompts. Retains Bluetooth handsfree mode. Allows adjustments for Balancing/Fading, Bass, Mid and Treble frequencies. Retains OEM radio EQ controls. Adjustable bass frequency and level. Includes an under dash mount encoder/bass knob. Provides 4 channel Front/Rear outputs plus non-fading subwoofer output. Remote output to turn on aftermarket amplifier. Includes an OEM amplifier Bypass harness. No cutting of factory wires. Listed below are compatible models:



CHRYSLER

2015-2017 200 ALL TRIM LEVELS

2015-2017 300 ALL TRIM LEVELS

DODGE

2015-2017 Challenger ALL TRIM LEVELS

2015-2017 Charger ALL TRIM LEVELS

2014-2017 Durango ALL TRIM LEVELS

JEEP

2015-2017 Cherokee ALL TRIM LEVELS

2014-2017 Grand Cherokee ALL TRIM LEVELS

RAM

2013-2017 Ram Truck ALL TRIM LEVELS

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

