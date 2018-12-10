CRUX Releases New OEM Amplifier Replacement Interface Line – Starting with Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & RAM

RESEDA, CA (12.11.2018) – CRUX has released a new OEM Amplifier Replacement Interface Line! Starting with AMP-CH5 for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & RAM Vehicles with Uconnect Systems.The AMP-CH5 allows for an improvement in audio quality in vehicles equipped with data-bus controlled amplified sound systems by upgrading to an aftermarket multi-channel amplifier while retaining the factory radio. The AMP-CH5 provides balance, fader, bass, mid and treble frequency adjustments as well as a non-fading subwoofer output for optimum sound staging.
Key Features:
- Retains U-Connect and navigation prompts.
- Retains Bluetooth handsfree mode.
- Allows adjustments for Balancing/Fading, Bass, Mid and Treble frequencies.
- Retains OEM radio EQ controls.
- Adjustable bass frequency and level. Includes an under dash mount encoder/bass knob.
- Provides 4 channel Front/Rear outputs plus non-fading subwoofer output.
- Remote output to turn on aftermarket amplifier.
- Includes an OEM amplifier Bypass harness. No cutting of factory wires.
- Listed below are compatible models:
CHRYSLER
2015-2017 200 ALL TRIM LEVELS
2015-2017 300 ALL TRIM LEVELS
DODGE
2015-2017 Challenger ALL TRIM LEVELS
2015-2017 Charger ALL TRIM LEVELS
2014-2017 Durango ALL TRIM LEVELS
JEEP
2015-2017 Cherokee ALL TRIM LEVELS
2014-2017 Grand Cherokee ALL TRIM LEVELS
RAM
2013-2017 Ram Truck ALL TRIM LEVELS
Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.
