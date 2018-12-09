Industry News

Cadence CHD Series Pro Audio Compression Drivers

INDUSTRY, CA. (12.10.2018) – For the Audio Fanatics that crave more Mid and High-end frequencies, Cadence gives you the CHD Series of Compression Drivers. If you are lacking in the mid to high end frequencies, then a horn/compression driver from Cadence can enhance your car audio system tremendously.

Led by our “big boy” CHD420AL that features a diecast aluminum housing, 3” CCAR Voice Coil, Titanium Diaphragm, 76 Oz. Magnet Structure, capable of 200 Watts RMS and with a frequency Response of 900Hz-24KHZ to set you apart from the competition and give you unparalleled results.

With six models in the lineup that give you power handling capabilities from 60WRMS-200WRMS, Voice Coils from 1-3 inches in diameter and SPL from 98dB-112dB @ 1W-1M, Cadence has the Compression driver to fit your needs.

For additional information, visit www.cadencesound.com or contact us at (626) 465-3383.

