Cadence CHD Series Pro Audio Compression Drivers

– For the Audio Fanatics that crave more Mid and High-end frequencies, Cadence gives you the CHD Series of Compression Drivers. If you are lacking in the mid to high end frequencies, then a horn/compression driver from Cadence can enhance your car audio system tremendously.

Led by our “big boy” CHD420AL that features a diecast aluminum housing, 3” CCAR Voice Coil, Titanium Diaphragm, 76 Oz. Magnet Structure, capable of 200 Watts RMS and with a frequency Response of 900Hz-24KHZ to set you apart from the competition and give you unparalleled results.

For additional information, visit www.cadencesound.com or contact us at (626) 465-3383.

Share this:



Tweet

