Alpine Electronics Announces New Aftermarket Sales Reps

TORRANCE, CA (12.10.2018) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. has announced the hiring of three new aftermarket sales reps to cover the states of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Instead of using an independent rep firm, the company has decided to service the area with Alpine-direct sales reps. Sales reps Andy Allen, Jimmy Chauffe, and Mark Sartain will represent the Alpine lineup in these states.

“Texas and the surrounding states are very important for Alpine, and this move allows us to dedicate four full-time Alpine staff to the territory,” said Mike Anderson, Vice President and General Manager, Brand Business Unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “The hiring of Andy Allen, Jimmy Chauffe, and Mark Sartain, along with Brand Specialist Dan Greenwood’s support, lets us deliver Alpine-focused service to our dealers in this area.”

Allen grew up in Louisiana and began his 12-volt career working at a retailer in Waco, TX. He has worked for various 12-volt companies over the years, having held positions in sales, marketing, and product development. Allen lives in the Houston area and will cover the Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and South Texas markets for Alpine. He can be reached at aallen@alpine-usa.com.

Sartain has dedicated his entire career to the 12-volt industry. After 17 years of experience at various retailers, Sartain moved to the sales side and continued his work in the industry as an independent sales rep. While in sales, Sartain represented several brands over the years, including Alpine. Sartain resides in the Dallas area and will cover Dallas-Fort Worth, North and West Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Sartain can be reached at msartain@alpine-usa.com.

Alpine Brand Specialist Dan Greenwood continues to offer sales support in the territory as well, and he can be reached at dgreenwood@alpine-usa.com. The new sales representatives will be contacting Alpine dealers shortly to set-up appointments at CES.

Visit alpine-usa.com for more.

