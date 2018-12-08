Stereo & Video Center Wins The First 12volt Spin-To-Win

SHREVEPORT LA (12.08.18) On Friday morning, December 7th at 10AM, the 12volt Spin-To-Win promotion kicked off. The Spin-To-Win wheel featured 14 top 12volt brands.

The first spin landed on the CRUX space. The Stereo & Video Center slip was drawn from the jar and a CRUX CCH-01S will be sent from the CRUX HQ in California directly to Stereo & Video Center in Tyler TX. The CRUX CCH-01S is a spare tire mount rearview camera for the popular Jeep Wrangler.

A quick call to Stereo & Video Center happened at 10:03. A very surprised James Halter was very happy to hear the news.

Spinning out a new winner each week, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel brings some fun to the industry. 12volt retailers can win cool prizes and top brands receive visibility across the marketplace.

Prizes on the wheel included – a JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a Directed DS4 Backpack with T-Shirt and beanie inside, a pair of Memphis M-BUDAir bluetooth wireless earbuds, a SiriusXM SXV300 vehicle tuner, CRUX CCH-01S, Kicker CushBT smart headphones, dB Drive 8” preloaded enclosure, RaceSport 164’ LED strip lighting reel, Beyma 12” subwoofers, AIS add-on CD Player, Earthquake Mini D 1000.4 amplifier, Quantum Audio powersports amp/speaker combo and Powerbass BT100 portable Bluetooth speaker.

Also in spaces on the 12volt Spin-To-Wheel is a $100. gift card and a 12volt News special web feature for the winning 12volt retailer.

Want to enter for future spins? It’s easy – when making an Instagram post include the hashtag #12voltspin. A slip for your company will be added to the slips in the jar.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12VoltNews Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower some lucky weekly winner with the cool prizes.

Stay tuned to www.12voltnews.com on the web and @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for 12volt Spin-To-Win announcements every Friday!

