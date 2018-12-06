Four BOSS Audio Team Members in the News

OXNARD, CA (12.07.2018) – BOSS Audio Systems is proud to announce the following new additions to its team:

Xin Hamilton, Vice President of Marketing

In this role, Hamilton will report to Navid Farhand, Director of International Sales and oversee branding, Omni-Channel development, marketing strategies as well as lead the Marketing Team.

“Xin excels at marketing in both on and offline channels and will be leveraging her keen understanding of consumers, products and marketing to build effective marketing strategies and tactics. She’ll be leading our Marketing Team as they continue to expand the BOSS Audio global presence as a leader and innovator in the audio market and into other categories,” said Farhand.

With years of marketing experience, Hamilton’s experience includes growing a tech startup, owning and establishing marketing & brand strategies from inception, developing omni-channels, and creating go-to-market plans with enterprise partners such as Amazon, Newegg, & T-Mobile. Her proven track record in growing product revenue and brand awareness through innovative digital and traditional marketing methods will reinforce BOSS’s national and international presence.

“As the market evolves, there is no clear boundary between channels and markets, making the requirements for marketing and branding more challenging than ever. There is no longer just one successful formula and BOSS clearly sees the opportunity laying ahead and is ready to compete grow both online and offline. I’m really excited to join BOSS Audio Systems and be part of the vision to expand BOSS to an Omni-Channel player with more innovative product offerings. BOSS’s 30 years of heritage mixed with my marketing knowledge and experience will allow us to continue build a versatile marketing team that can implement the company’s vision successfully.”

Bryan Grace, Power Sports Sales Manager

In this role, Grace will report to Doug Kern, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and manage existing product lines as well as marketing for Power Sports via BOSS’ international network of off-road dealers. He will also be focusing on developing new products in the Power Sports market, reinforcing BOSS’s commitment to bringing more innovative products to this category. “Bryan brings a solid understanding of the Power Sports experience to Boss Audio and will be overseeing our presence in the off-road market both nationally and internationally.” said Kern.

“I started racing bikes, ATVs and UTVs from the age of six,” Grace said. “I’m part of their group. I speak their lingo.”

Grace has nearly four decades of installation, sales and distribution experience in the 12-volt and powersports industries. His strong off-road cultural background combined with his solid knowledge of audio technology make him a powerful addition to the BOSS Audio Power Sports team.

Juan Sequeira, Operations Manager

In this role, Sequeira will report to Steve Garcia, CFO, overseeing the distribution center, driving key automation initiatives, and building consensus across multiple levels.

“We are looking forward to having Juan join our team,“ said Garcia. “His ability to maintain a high quality, effective team environment combined with a keen eye towards efficiencies makes him a valuable addition to the Boss Audio family.”

Sequeira has over two decades of experience in Operations and has worked consistently to increase the proficiencies of staff as well as fine tune his expertise in SAP-ERP. With a 99% on-time delivery rate at his warehouses, Sequeira has integrated operational best practices seamlessly into his workflows, allowing for increased productivity combined with consistent cost reductions.

“I am happy to join Boss Audio at an exciting time in the company’s history. Boss Audio has over 30 years of providing the market with high quality audio and video products, and it will be a tremendous opportunity to be part of the team. I look forward to leveraging many years of experience directing operations within dynamic environments and working to keep our teams surpassing our customers’ expectations.”

Madison Barlow, Customer Service Manager

In this role, Barlow will report to Steve Garcia, CFO, and oversee the Customer Service team. Her role will include training team members, developing processes and protocols, implementing new support systems, and ensuring that BOSS continues to provide superior customer service.

“We are pleased to welcome Madison to the BOSS Audio Customer Service team” said Garcia. “Her leadership and customer centric approach will optimize our customer service team’s impact, raising our already exemplary service levels even higher.”

Barlow has over a decade of customer service experience, with extensive involvement in developing call center teams and building training structures. Her results driven training programs train effective, personable customer service teams that consistently exceed customer expectations.

“Customer satisfaction is one of the driving forces behind BOSS’s success,” explained Barlow. “I’m looking forward to being part of the BOSS Audio Customer Service team and expanding the team as the company grows.”

Visit bossaudio.com for more.

