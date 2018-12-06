Cadence Releases Daytona Pro Audio Woofers

INDUSTRY, CA (12.07.2018) – If you are an audiophile who lives and breathes car audio and has demanded a higher series of Pro Audio Woofers, then the Daytona DXW15X is for you.

Low distortion output is achieved by starting with a Die Cast Aluminum Basket mated to a durable 200 Oz Magnet as the base of the motor structure to assure you have enough power. A Kevlar Reinforced treated paper cone with treated cloth accordion surround for stability and driving it with a 4” 4-layer CCAW voice coil on a TIL former for ultra-linear control. Spring-loaded push terminals make installation a snap while offering a secure connection to your speaker wires.

Designed to make tremendous amounts of bass, the DXW15X woofer can be used in either sealed or vented cabinets. With a Frequency response of 40Hz-2.5KHz, a sensitivity of 97dB (1W1M), capable of handling 800-1600 watts of continuous power, and available in 4 or 8 Ohms, The Cadence Daytona DXW Pro Audio Woofer will do an impressive job of producing sound frequencies in a wide range of applications. The DXW Series is also available in 12 and 18-inch models.

For more information, contact Cadence at (626) 465-3383, enrique@cadenceacoustics.com, or visit www.cadencesound.com

