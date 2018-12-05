The 12Volt Spin-to-Win Drawing Friday Morning



SHREVEPORT, LA (12.06.2018) – The fun starts on December 7th, Friday morning at 10 AM Central Time, with the first spin of the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel from the 12Volt Central Studios.

The 12volt Spin-to-Win Wheel has 18 spaces that are loaded with cool products from 14 top 12volt brands. Well over $2,000 in prizes are available. Four additional ‘fun’ spaces are on the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel.

A group of 100+ 12volt retailers, following 12voltnews on Instagram, was chosen at random. An entry slip for each of these dealers will placed in a jar and the winning entry slip will be pulled from the jar. The winning retailer will be contacted promptly after the drawing.

12volt brands with a space on the Spin-To-Win Wheel include Kicker, JBL, AIS, CRUX, RaceSport, SiriusXM, PowerBass, Directed, Memphis Audio, dB Drive, Earthquake, Beyma, and Quantum.

Each weekly winner’s prize will be sent to that retailer’s store. A followup article on the winning store is planned on 12voltnews.com.

12volt retailers will be added to the ongoing 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel promotion. Retailers can simply use hashtag #12voltspin when making an Instagram post to be added to the pool of retailers for each Friday’s 12volt Spin-To-Win drawing.

The 12volt Spin-To-Win promotion is set to continue each Friday morning at 10 AM Central Time.

