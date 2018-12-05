B&B Electronics Opens New Branch in the Toronto Area to Serve Eastern Canada

– B&B Electronics Ltd. announced that they have expanded their operations to include an Eastern office and warehouse located in a hub of business and activity in Mississauga, Ontario at 3800A Laird road.

“Our new facility is strategically located between 2km and 18km from the five major highways to facilitate efficient same-day pick up for our GTA dealers,” said Kim Jensen, General Manager.

Eastern Dealers can look forward to dramatically faster shipping times with all the brands B&B carries including but not limited to Focal, Mosconi, Clifford, Autostart, JVC, Powerbass, Audiomobile, Metra, Scosche, AIS, Rydeen, Wirez, Mobile Solutions and ODX.

As a leader in Canadian wholesale distribution, B&B Electronics strives to create meaningful connections with retailers, supply chain partners and employees. “Our move to open an Eastern warehouse and office is directly in line with these core values and will not only benefit existing clients, it will also add strength, value and appeal to new dealers, vendors and suppliers,” said Jay Haberman, Sales & Marketing Director.

Visit www.bbelectronics.ca for more.

Share this:



Tweet

