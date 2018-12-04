VAIS Releases New SiriusXM Integrated Satellite Radio Solutions for 2019 Mercedes Benz and Land Rover

ENGLEWOOD, CO (12.05.2018) – VAIS Technology has released new satellite radio integrated solutions specifically designed for 2019 Mercedes Benz and Land Rover. This solution allows owners of these 2019 models to add SiriusXM satellite radio to their existing factory stereo, without compromising functionality.

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology have been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners,” Dennis Hopper, EVP, says. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many new OEM vehicles still don’t come equipped from the factory with satellite tuners. For 2019 several more OEM’s have removed satellite tuners from their platforms. Over the last few years Kia, Hyundai, Jeep, GMC and Chevrolet have removed sat tuners from their base model vehicles. VAIS Technology develops simple, easy to install integrated solutions that add satellite radio, but preserve factory functions.”

The new 2019 integration kits provide coverage for Mercedes Benz (GSR-MB03), and Land Rover (GSR-LR03) vehicles. Also, all these models are compatible with the GSR-UV01 (universal unit) which can be flashed using online software. This allows dealers to only stock one unit to do almost all applications.

This adapter connects directly to the original factory radio and allows the vehicle owner to listen to satellite radio through the existing factory system. The VAIS integrated solution also allows for full control of satellite radio functions – changing stations, setting presets, steering wheel functions, etc.

Visit vaistech.com for more.

