The New Memphis Audio M.BUDAir… True Wireless Earbuds

– Since hitting 12volt retailer’s shelves for the 2018 Holiday Season the new Memphis Audio M.BUDAir, true wireless earbud, is receiving high marks.

The M.BUDAir is lightweight and features hands-free voice recognition. Customizable ergonomic fit contributes to the M.BUDAir’s accurate powerful sound with enhanced bass response. The M.BudAir features a bountiful battery life which is packed into a stylish carrying case that includes an integrated

charger.

The M.BUDAir offers effortless mobile device pairing and is Siri/Google Assistant ready. Suggested retail value is $120.

Shane Dudley, Decibel Audio-Laurel MS, commented “We received the Memphis Audio M.BudAir just before the Memphis Audio Holiday promotion. They sound great and are grabbing attention in the promotion. My son actually uses the M.BUDAir during basketball practice warmup. He sets his phone on the bench and shoots free throws while listening to his favorite station”.

Visit memphiscaraudio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

