Tunes-N-Tint Off to a Fast Start in December

LAKELAND, FL (12.04.2018) – Tunes-N-Tint kicked off December with a Rockin’ Holiday promotion on Saturday, December 1st. Social media posts, including an attention grabbing series on Instagram, got the ball rolling.

Joe Cassity, Tunes-N-Tint Ops Manager, stated “We wanted to get December and the Holiday Season off to a fast start so Santa was in the store. A radio remote with local station 98.3FM added to the Saturday event with giveaways and goodies.”

During the day on Saturday, a series of Instagram posts were made that highlighted activities during the Rockin’ Holiday promotion from 1-4 PM. One bow-shaped post featured a video that showed Santa, a Real Bearded Santa, with several different product displays in the Tunes-N-Tint showroom.

Hats off to Joe and the Tunes-N-Tint team for all their hard work on Saturday, December 1st, to get December off to a fast start.

Tunes-N-Tint is an active MESA member.

Visit tunesntint.com for more.

