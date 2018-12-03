Sound Towne Mobile Voted Best Auto Stereo Store in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, AR/TX (12.04.2018) – The Texarkana Gazettes Readers’ Choice Best of 2018 Awards for Auto Stereo Store went to Sound Towne Mobile. The annual Readers’ Choice Awards is voted on by readers of the Texarkana Gazette newspaper.

Sound Towne Mobile, located at 2120 Texas Blvd in Texarkana TX, has been installing since 1997.

Follow Sound Towne Mobile on Instagram @soundtownemobileaudio

