Sound Towne Mobile Voted Best Auto Stereo Store in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, AR/TX (12.04.2018) – The Texarkana Gazettes Readers’ Choice Best of 2018 Awards for Auto Stereo Store went to Sound Towne Mobile. The annual Readers’ Choice Awards is voted on by readers of the Texarkana Gazette newspaper.Sound Towne Mobile’s Michael Stewart commented “Receiving the most votes from readers of the Texarkana Gazette is terrific. We do a wide variety of mobile electronics including basic car audio, security, in-vehicle connectivity, lighting and collision avoidance. In addition, we do a lot of ATV and custom work. Winning the Reader’s Choice award lets us know our customers are happy with our work. The fact consumers throughout the area see us as the best car audio shop is a huge bonus.”
Sound Towne Mobile, located at 2120 Texas Blvd in Texarkana TX, has been installing since 1997.
Follow Sound Towne Mobile on Instagram @soundtownemobileaudio
