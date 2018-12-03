E3 Spark Plugs Announces Racer Appearances for 2018 Performance Racing Industry Show

PONTE VEDRA, FL (12.04.2018) – E3 Spark Plugs has announced the schedule for racer appearances for the 2018 Performance Racing Industry Show in Indianapolis featuring racers from Don Schumacher Racing. This year, E3 welcomes four racers to their Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show booth.

Autograph Signing Schedule / E3 Booth #5173

Thursday, December 6 (11:00 a.m. – noon.) Leah Pritchett, driver of the Mopar Dodge Top Fuel Dragster and Antron Brown, driver of the Matco Tools Maximus 3.0/U.S. Army Top Fuel Dragster

Friday, December 7 (2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.) Tommy Johnson, Jr., driver of the Make-A-Wish Foundation Dodge Charger R/T (Funny Car), and Matt Hagan, driver of the Mopar Express Lane Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat (Funny Car)

Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) is still the largest and winningest race team in NHRA history. E3’s current sponsorship supports seven NHRA top racers: 1) Tony Schumacher, son of NHRA legend Don Schumacher and an eight time NHRA Top Fuel world champion that holds a record 83 event titles, 2) Antron Brown, winner of three Top Fuel world championships; 3) Top Fuel racer Leah Pritchett who ranks in the top five in her class; 4) Ron Capps, who ranks in the top five for Funny Car; 5) Tommy Johnson Jr. (Funny Car) who in the most recent race at the Auto Club Finals in Pomona raced to a runner-up finish at the final event and moved to third in the standings and is now the highest ranking DSR Funny Car driver; 6) Jack Beckman, driver of a Dodge Charger R/T Funny Car that was the 2012 NHRA FC and 2003 Super Comp World Champion in addition to achieving NHRA FC World Championships twice; and 7) Matt Hagan who has 26 career FC event titles.

