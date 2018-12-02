The 12Volt Spin-to-Win Wheel Promotion

The first spin of the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is set for 10AM Friday morning, December 7th, in the 12volt Central Studios. The Spin-To-Win Wheel promotion is set to continue at 10 AM each Friday morning.
A group of 12volt retailers, following 12voltnews on Instagram, will be chosen at random. An entry slip for each of these dealers will placed in a jar and the winning entry slip will be pulled from the jar. The winning retailer will be contacted promptly after the drawing.12volt brands with a space on the Spin-To-Win Wheel include Kicker, JBL, AIS, CRUX, RaceSport, SiriusXM, PowerBass, Directed, Memphis Audio, dB Drive, Earthquake, Beyma, and Quantum.
Each weekly winner’s prize will be sent to that retailer’s store. A followup article on the winning store is planned on 12voltnews.com.
Additional 12volt retailers will be added to the ongoing Spin-To-Wheel promotion.
WFT… Where’s The Fun… with each spin of the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel.
