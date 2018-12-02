Featured

The 12Volt Spin-to-Win Wheel Promotion

The 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is front and center in the 12volt Central Studios.

A JBL CLIP3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features an integrated carabiner for adventurers.

SHREVEPORT, LA (12.03.2018) – Let’s have some fun. The 12volt Spin-to-Win Wheel has 18 spaces that are loaded with cool products from 14 top 12volt brands. Four additional ‘fun’ spaces are on the Spin-To-Win Wheel.

The first spin of the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is set for 10AM Friday morning, December 7th, in the 12volt Central Studios. The Spin-To-Win Wheel promotion is set to continue at 10 AM each Friday morning.

A group of 12volt retailers, following 12voltnews on Instagram, will be chosen at random. An entry slip for each of these dealers will placed in a jar and the winning entry slip will be pulled from the jar. The winning retailer will be contacted promptly after the drawing.

A Directed DS4 Backpack, with Viper beanie and DS4 T-Shirt, is a prize on the Spin-To-Win Wheel.

12volt brands with a space on the Spin-To-Win Wheel include Kicker, JBL, AIS, CRUX, RaceSport, SiriusXM, PowerBass, Directed, Memphis Audio, dB Drive, Earthquake, Beyma, and Quantum.

Each weekly winner’s prize will be sent to that retailer’s store. A followup article on the winning store is planned on 12voltnews.com.

Additional 12volt retailers will be added to the ongoing Spin-To-Wheel promotion.

WFT… Where’s The Fun… with each spin of the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel.

