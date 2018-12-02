The 12Volt Spin-to-Win Wheel Promotion

– Let’s have some fun. The 12volt Spin-to-Win Wheel has 18 spaces that are loaded with cool products from 14 top 12volt brands. Four additional ‘fun’ spaces are on the Spin-To-Win Wheel.

The first spin of the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is set for 10AM Friday morning, December 7th, in the 12volt Central Studios. The Spin-To-Win Wheel promotion is set to continue at 10 AM each Friday morning.

A group of 12volt retailers, following 12voltnews on Instagram, will be chosen at random. An entry slip for each of these dealers will placed in a jar and the winning entry slip will be pulled from the jar. The winning retailer will be contacted promptly after the drawing.

Each weekly winner’s prize will be sent to that retailer’s store. A followup article on the winning store is planned on 12voltnews.com.

Additional 12volt retailers will be added to the ongoing Spin-To-Wheel promotion.

WFT… Where’s The Fun… with each spin of the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel.

Share this:



Tweet

