Rich DeSclafani Establishes 12vTechnologies

LANCASTER, SC (12.03.2018) – Rich DeSclafani has announced the formation of the 12vTechnologies company.

DeSclafani stated “I am extremely excited to launch this new company focused on customer service and high quality products. We are stocking a variety of OEM integration interfaces to add smartphone connectivity, backup camera input, front camera input, video input and HDMI input for a wide range of vehicles. We are also stocking cameras, vehicle specific wireless chargers, installation tools and other niche 12volt related products.”

In addition to being a stocking distributor 12vTechnologies also represents a number of high-end car audio lines including Ground Zero, SounDigital and Beyma.

DeSclafani added “12vTechnologies is dedicated to providing award winning customer service and high end products that fit the needs of today’s 12volt retailers.”

12vTechnologies is currently looking for reps and distributors for the company’s lineup of products. Please contact Rich by email rich@12vtechnologies.com or phone direct 561-667-0224.

Visit 12vtechnologies.com for more.

