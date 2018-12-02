AIS Shipping the Ultimate Add-On CD Player

MARIETTA, GA (12.03.2018) – A number of vehicle manufacturers have eliminated the CD player from their brand’s in-vehicle infotainment system. The very popular Honda CRV is an example.

A recent consumer inquiry to 12volt News “I just bought a new Honda CRV that does not come with a CD player. I did some research online and see AIS offers an add on CD player. Where can I buy one?” -Ted from Hartford, CT.

Automotive Integration Solutions’ new USBCDP, The Ultimate Add-On CD Player, is the much needed solution. This unique unit is specifically designed for vehicles that do not come with a factory CD player. The USBCDP will work with any vehicle as long as the vehicle has a USB data-based input, which is rapidly becoming an industry standard and included in most vehicles.

Cris Sharp, National Sales Manager for AIS said, “We are very excited to be shipping this product to the market. We know there’s a huge demand for this item and we are happy to fill it for our dealers.”

The USBCDP operates through the factory radio and works with any vehicle with a data-based input and includes built-in CD burner that copies at 3X speed and built-in 20 disc memory. The USBCDP’s compact design allows it to be mounted in a glovebox, center console or under the seat. The USBCDP ships complete with mounting brackets.

AIS CEO, Kelley Vickers added, “AIS products, are not sold to internet retailers or sold on the internet, thereby allowing our valued network of nationwide dealers the most profitable line of safety products available today. Outside of providing the best and most innovative products like the USBCDP, our number one goal is to protect the profit of our dealers and this is why they are fiercely loyal to our AIS brand.”

AIS carries over 2,800 SKUs and has a three year warranty for key dealers. AIS can be reached at 800-365-6060 and www.aisinterface.com.

