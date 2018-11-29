Mobile Solutions Grants Exclusive Canadian Distribution to B&B Electronics

TEMPE, AZ (11.30.2018) – Mobile Solutions announced it has expanded its working relationship with leading Canadian distributor B&B Electronics. The 65-year supplier of automotive, marine and consumer electronics products will represent offerings from Mobile Solutions and its newly formed subsidiary, Built In Radar. Mobile Solutions is an ongoing participant in B&B’s annual Installer IQ training conference, and the enhanced partnership enables B&B to now fulfill Mobile Solutions product requests from attendees as well as its nationwide customer base.
“We’ve had such a great relationship with B&B through the Installer IQ trainings, I think the progression to carrying our products was inevitable,” said Bryan Schmitt, CEO of Mobile Solutions. “Canada has such a strong, creative community of fabricators and technicians who want to learn and have access to products that make their jobs more efficient, more profitable and more fun. B&B has gained their trust through great products and a focus on making them better.”
B&B will carry the complete line of Mobile Solutions products, including the new Smart Ruler Guide System, which allows fabricators to create parallel line geometry in textured surfaces for a unique custom look. The distributor will also stock the new Master Radar Install Kit from Built in Radar, featuring precision-made templates to custom-mount controllers and sensors from Escort, K40 Electronics, ALP and Radenso.
“It is rewarding to grow our partnership with Bryan, and connect Mobile Solutions USA to a broader range of install teams and facilities across Canada,” said Jason Haberman, sales and marketing director for B&B. “Our team is proud to be awarded exclusive national distribution for one of the most innovative solutions providers and tools manufacturers in our industry.”
Canadian retailers can order Mobile Solutions and Built In Radar products from B&B by calling (800) 279-0636, extension 525, or emailing orders@bbelectronics.ca. For more information on Mobile Solutions products, visit mobilesolutions-usa.com. For information on Built In Radar, visit builtinradar.com.
