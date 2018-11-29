Mobile Solutions Grants Exclusive Canadian Distribution to B&B Electronics

– Mobile Solutions announced it has expanded its working relationship with leading Canadian distributor B&B Electronics. The 65-year supplier of automotive, marine and consumer electronics products will represent offerings from Mobile Solutions and its newly formed subsidiary, Built In Radar. Mobile Solutions is an ongoing participant in B&B’s annual Installer IQ training conference, and the enhanced partnership enables B&B to now fulfill Mobile Solutions product requests from attendees as well as its nationwide customer base.

Canadian retailers can order Mobile Solutions and Built In Radar products from B&B by calling (800) 279-0636, extension 525, or emailing orders@bbelectronics.ca. For more information on Mobile Solutions products, visit mobilesolutions-usa.com. For information on Built In Radar, visit builtinradar.com.

