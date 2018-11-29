JL Audio Names Seawide its 2019 Domestic Distributor of Clarion Marine Audio Products

– JL Audio has entered into a contract with Seawide Distribution as its sole distributor for Clarion Marine audio products in the United States for the 2019 calendar year. This news builds on JL Audio’s recent announcement of entering into an exclusive, long-term agreement to license the Clarion brand and oversee marketing and sales of its line of marine audio products in the United States and other key marine audio markets.

“Streamlining distribution is an essential first step to strengthening the foundation of the Clarion Marine brand in the US market,” said Andy Oxenhorn, president, JL Audio. “Seawide Distribution has proven its capabilities in the marine electronics industry and has an impressive customer portfolio to show for it. Their nationwide support for key retailers will allow us to immediately place Clarion Marine products on shelves in stores at which boat owners frequently shop.”

Aligning with Seawide and focusing on key retail partners will strengthen brand and distribution integrity, opening up new opportunities with brick and mortar retail partners that cater to marine customers. This move reinforces the value of approved dealers, who are vital to providing superior customer service and the professional installation of products they sell to maintain the highest sound quality and consumer experience.

“Seawide was chosen as JL’s distributor of choice for Clarion Marine products because of our exceptional customer service and ability to ship nationwide from four warehouses,” said Keith Wansley, president, Seawide Distribution. “We have a highly trained and reputable inside and outside sales force covering the key marine markets. With an average of two days ground shipping for most locations, we are poised to deliver Clarion’s modern, innovative audio designs faster and more efficiently than the competition.”

Clarion Marine has a solid reputation for innovation, durability and reliability. Every Clarion Marine product undergoes extreme environmental testing to ensure it can withstand the rigors of the harsh marine environment season after season.

Seawide distribution centers are now fully stocked with Clarion Marine products.

Visit jlaudio.com, clarion.com, and seawide.com for more.

