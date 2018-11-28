Spin-To-Win KICKER’s New CushBT Bluetooth Smart Headphone

SHREVEPORT, LA (11.29.2018) – KICKER new CushBT Bluetooth Smart Headphone is a prize on the 12volt Central Studios’ Spin-To-Win Wheel.

The CushBT offers premium comfort, powerful bass, cutting-edge smart assistant technology, and hours of nonstop Bluetooth wireless listening. The latest addition to the KICKER Lifestyle line, retailing for $149.95, will put a smile on the face of the 12volt retailer who lands on the Kicker space on the Spin-To-Win Wheel.

With deep and powerful bass, without wires, the new CushBT Headphone goes where you go: on the morning commute, to the gym, on a long flight or to your local coffee shop. With more than 20 hours of nonstop listening after a single charge, the CushBT is guaranteed to bring loud, clean, and crisp sound while maintaining KICKER’s signature bass.

The CushBT delivers an artist’s perfect pitch with the musical impact consumers want to hear.

The 12volt Central Studios’ Spin-To-Win Wheel… Stay tuned for more details.

