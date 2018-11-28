FTC Cruise-In and Hangout

LEBANON, TN (11.29.2018) – The Full Throttle Custom Auto Cruise-In and Hangout event brought enthusiasts from across Tennessee and beyond to Lebanon on Saturday, November 17th.

FTC’s Ryan Lynch related to 12voltnews.com “The car, truck, motorcycle show was well attended. Lebanon has a town square and we were able to close the street in front of our shop and use an adjoining parking area. Even with this large space everything was packed with all the vehicles and several hundred spectators through the day. This was our first event with MECA and it was a tremendous success. A DJ was set up on one side of the space and a food truck on the other side which added a family feel to the event.”

A fundraiser benefiting a local women’s shelter, Brooks House, took place during the event and raised several hundred dollars.

MECA Commish Steve Stern was on site and offered “Ryan organized the event to bring his customers and friends together. Closing off the street in front of his store, Ryan in essence, created a neighborhood block party right in the middle of downtown Lebanon.”

Continuing, Stern stated “Ryan brought in MECA to add some excitement and music to the event. This was MECA’s first 2019 event in Tennessee with 21 vehicles, including 4 highly customized motorcycles, with high performance audio. Steve-O from Mad Kreations in Nashville won the motorcycle SQ contest. Mike “Conehead” Shubert, from Team OSC in Cleveland, TN, won the SPL Best of Show trophy with high combined scores in Sound Pressure and Park & Pound.”

An added attraction at the FTC event was the amazing Dracula bike, with sidecar, that drew a big crowd in the PowerBass booth during SEMA 2018.

Chris Sasscer, Dracula’s owner, stated “Dracula is something very special. The bike drew a lot of attention in the PowerBass booth at SEMA and I plan to attend a lot of events for people to see and experience this amazing bike. Dan Klynstra, at DK Electronics in Florence SC, did the work and it is amazing.”

Concluding, Lynch said “Steve came to Lebanon, with the trophies, and conducted a great MECA event. Everyone enjoyed seeing the customized vehicles, had a great time and saw FTC offers a wide range of products and services.”

Lynch plans to host this event annually and MECA is part of the plan. FTC not only sells and installs audio, but also is well-known for quality aftermarket design and customization.

Visit windowtintinglebanontn.com for more.

