Big 5 Electronics Adds Blackvue Dashcam Product Line

CERRITOS, CA (11.29.2018) – Big 5 Electronics has added the Blackvue Dashcam product line to the brands the SoCal distributor stocks.

Latif Bawaney, Big 5 CEO, stated “The DashCam category is growing rapidly as consumers become aware of the benefits. Consumer reviews of the Blackvue brand are very positive which led to check it out and ultimately to bring the brand into inventory.”

Big 5 will focus on distributing the Blackvue line across California.

Blackvue displayed a wide selection of DashCams in the company’s North Hall at SEMA2018.

Visit big5electronics.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

