Take Part in SEMA’s First Cars & Coffee Holiday Fundraiser

DIAMOND BAR, CA (11.28.2018) – This December, SEMA Cares looks to start a new holiday tradition with our inaugural Cars & Coffee event. Join us at SEMA headquarters while we enjoy cars, coffee, donuts and the opportunity to donate to our three partner charities! The SEMA Garage will also be opening its doors for a special inside look for attendees.

This event is free and open to the public.

Click here to register for this event.

If you can’t attend and would still like to donate to SEMA Cares, visit www.sema.org/sema-cares.

WHAT IS SEMA CARES?

SEMA Cares provides a forum from which our association members can act as a collective influence toward making a positive impact beyond the automotive community.

We are able to significantly improve the lives of many who need it through our support of the great work done by the Austin Hatcher Foundation for pediatric cancer, Childhelp prevention and treatment of child abuse, and the Victory Junction camp for children with serious medical conditions and serious illnesses.

Established in 2007, SEMA Cares steers the same dedication and passion our membership has for automotive to the kind care of children and others in need.

