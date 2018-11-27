KICKER Announces Four New Solo-Baric L7R Loaded Subwoofer Enclosures

STILLWATER, OK (11.28.2018) – KICKER delivers extraordinary power and value to the 2018 holiday season with four new L7R Loaded Subwoofer Enclosures, based upon KICKER’s innovative Solo-Baric square technology. The enclosures will be sold at Authorized KICKER Dealers in-store and online.

Single vented 10- and 12-inch enclosures will be offered, each with a tapered profile for excellent performance behind a seat or in a trunk. A 1,200-watt (RMS), dual 12-inch woofer model with optimized front facing port will also be available, in addition to a thin 10-inch enclosure made specifically to fit under or behind a truck seat. All feature single, spring-loaded 2-ohm terminal cups for easy wiring, even with larger gauge wire connections.

Each enclosure features plush black carpeting with rounded corners and the KICKER logo in custom red-stitched embroidery. Inside the

enclosure, thick MDF construction and heavy internal bracing offers strength and stability for many years of use.

The most affordable of KICKER’s square-sub loaded enclosures, the L7R Loaded Enclosures and their subwoofer cones average 20 percent more cone area than similarly sized round subs, thus moving more air and creating more bass than the round drivers. The woofer’s unique design features KICKER’s patented ribbed corners on a heavy-duty Santoprene surround, SoloKon cone-bracing technology, and signature red stitching to bind the surround to the injection-molded cone for added strength. SoloKon’s 360-degree, constant-contact back bracing adheres directly to every contour of the square cone, maximizing the mechanical coupling of the motor while making the woofer as strong and responsive as possible.

This unique combination of value, performance and innovation make L7R Loaded Enclosures some of the most attractive bass-makers in the category. The L7R subwoofer ended up as one of KICKER’s top woofers in 2018.

Visit kicker.com for more.

