Posted on November 27, 2018 by Brandon Crist

FULLERTON, CA (11.28.2018) – VisionTech America is shipping the new VTM700 7” Rear View Mirror Monitor.

The 7” LCD display monitor clips onto an existing in-vehicle rear view mirror. The VTM700 features 2 video inputs and remote control.

See the VTM700 in the VisionTech America booth at CES in the North Hall booth 5909.

MSRP is $164.99.

Visit visiontechamerica.com for more.

