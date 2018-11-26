Alpine Seeking Brand Specialist – New York Metro Area

Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. is the industry-leading manufacturer of high performance mobile electronics. Alpine is the only manufacturer specializing in mobile multimedia, an integrated system approach incorporating digital entertainment, security and navigation products for your mobile entertainment. As a consolidated subsidiary of Alps Electric Co., Ltd., one of the world’s premier manufacturers of electronic components for computer, communications and car electronic equipment, Alpine is the specialized supplier of quality mobile electronics systems.

Job Summary:

This position will work with Alpine dealer sales and installation personnel. Successful incumbents must have a thorough understanding of Alpine’s sales, marketing, and product strategies, as well as the ability to create custom-tailored selling tactics for dealers across multiple channels.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

• Creates custom-tailored selling tactics for dealers across multiple channels.

• Organizes and conducts product training meetings at store level or larger groups.

• Creates training and product presentation materials.

• Provides support for dealer events in the planning, set-up, and execution stages.

• Provides technical assistance in the field to sales reps and dealers.

• Assist dealers with Alpine store displays, regarding placement and demonstration of Alpine products.

• Help define future marketing, sales, and product strategies in collaboration with product and marketing planning departments.

• Maintain and grow relationships with new channel customers by forming high-level liaisons between key resellers, installation service providers, and in-field sales teams.

• Interact closely with Alpine’s nationwide independent sales rep companies to create value for their organizations and increase their engagement with our new channel development.

• Identify and research potential mid-term new channel partners

• This position will be required to issue regular reports about marketplace conditions, Voice of the Dealer (VOD) feedback, retailer success stories, and future opportunities.

• Provides general sales/marketing support as needed and for special projects and events such as WCES.

Job Requirements:

• Must have at least two years of mobile electronics retail sales and/or installation experience, preferably in the 12 Volt industry.

• Associate’s degree from a two-year college or technical school or equivalent combination of education/training and relevant experience.

• Must have extensive knowledge of Alpine product features and application.

• In depth knowledge of 12 Volt industry necessary particularly product performance, installation techniques and system design.

• Excellent communication, presentation, training, and organization skills.

• Merchandise/display knowledge.

• Ability to meet deadlines and work with a sense of urgency.

• Computer proficiency in Microsoft Office.

• Must have a valid driver’s license during employment.

• MECP certification is strongly preferred.

How To Apply:

To view the full job description and/or apply online please follow the link below.

https://recruiting2.ultipro.com/ALP1010AEOAI/JobBoard/19b82ab4-a57b-4b94-bd3e-7704a9598a65/OpportunityDetail?opportunityId=a387ad4f-e562-4c52-970a-eb7b8b166f03

Alpine offers competitive salaries with a great work environment. Our comprehensive employee benefits package includes:

• PPO Health Benefits (medical/dental/vision) Effective on Start Date

• 401(k) Retirement Plan with Company Match

• Opportunity for Annual Bonuses

• Generous PTO and Holiday Schedule

• Flexible Spending Accounts

• Employee Assistance Program

• Employee Product Purchase Discounts

• Wellness Reimbursement Program

• Life, AD&D, Short and Long-Term Disability Insurances

Alpine values its members as individuals, and is committed to forming an energetic and attractive company where the quality of work is enhanced.

Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. It is the policy of Alpine to consider all job applications on the basis of merit without regard to race, color, religion, gender, pregnancy, age, national origin, ancestry, marital status, veteran status, disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other protected characteristic.

