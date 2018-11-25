Small Business Saturday Geared To Drive “Shop Local”

SHOP LOCAL USA (11.26.18) Small Business Saturday is an initiative launched by American Express in 2010. The annual event falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The stated goal is to get all in the community out to shop local and support local retailers.

Many 12volt retailers across the US, utilizing graphics supplied by American Express, made social media posts to attract attention and traffic.

Dave Clews, 12volt Dave’s Audio-Pottsville PA, spearheaded a campaign to get community members to come to downtown Pottsville and shop local. Clews was also interviewed on a local radio station to promote the local Small Business Saturday event.

Clews stated “A group of 24 downtown businesses got together in an effort to get consumers to come to the downtown area and “Shop Local” on Small Business Saturday. Each business had an ‘Elf of a Shelf’ hidden in their store for customers to find and win a prize. In my shop we had a tremendous turnout. Bet more than 50 folks came into my store that I had never seen before. Pottsville, a town of about 14,000, had a tremendous Small Business Saturday”.

A big thumbs up to all 12volt retailers that participated in 2018 Small Business Saturday to create awareness for their local store fronts.

Small Business Saturday 2019 falls on November 30th.

