Now Shipping! New Massive Audio “BOA” 12,000 Watt Mega Subwoofers!

11/26/2018 -“BOA-N SEIRES” Brand new Ultra Efficient 12” & 15” “BOA-N” Series Neodymium Subwoofers are dual 1 Ohm at 6,000 Watts RMS / 12,000 Watts MAX. The “BOA121-N” & “BOA15-N” use 3” Dual Impedance Black Anodized Voice Coil formers with flat wound windings and have 100% pure copper wires connected directly to the voice coils. Both subwoofers use 52 A 12 Lens Grade Stacked Neodymium magnets in an open motor design. Both models are bolted into heavy duty rugged industrial textured cast aluminum baskets that help achieve 89.8 dB efficiency (BOA121-N) and 92.7 dB (BOA151-N) with SPL@2.83v/m.



“BOA” SERIES 12” & 15” Subwoofers are dual 1 Ohm at 6,000 Watts RMS & 12,000 Watts MAX. The “BOA121” & “BOA151” both use 4” Dual Impedance Black Anodized Voice Coil Formers with Kevlar Spunlace and have 100% pure copper wires connected directly to the voice coils. Both models support a custom tooled rubber gasket and magnet boot with massive high energy triple stacked 470oz Strontium magnets. Both models are bolted into heavy duty rugged industrial textured cast aluminum baskets that help achieve 88.9 dB efficiency (BOA121) and 90 dB (BOA151) with SPL@2.83v/m.

Features: BOA SEIRES (470oz Magnets)

Heavy Duty Rugged Industrial Textured Cast Aluminum Basket

Kevlar Fiber Reinforced Non-Pressed Paper Cone with Industrial Textured Finish

EROM Foam Surround with Red Stitching

4” Dual Impedance Black Anodized Voice Coil Former with Kevlar Spunlace

Reinforced Fiberglass Woven Dust Cap

High Energy Triple Stacked 470oz Strontium Magnets

Over Sized Mirror Image 6 Layers Poly/Nomex Spiders

Black Anodized One-Piece Pole-Plate for added Motor Force

Triple Black Poly Cotton Spiders with Mirror Image Layout

Customized Rubber Gasket and Magnet Boot

Heavy Duty Pure Copper Direct Input Wires Connected to each Voice Coil

Dual 1 Ohm Impedance

Features: BOA-N SEIRES (Neodymium Magnets)

A 12 Lens Grade 52 Neodymium Open Motor Design

Heavy Duty Rugged Industrial Textured Cast Aluminum Basket

Kevlar Fiber Reinforced Non-Pressed Paper Cone with Industrial Textured Finish

EROM Foam Surround with Red Stitching

3” Dual Impedance Black Anodized Voice Coil Former with Flat Winding Wires

Reinforced Fiberglass Woven Dust Cap

High Energy Neodymium Magnets

Over Sized Mirror Image 6 Layers Poly/Nomex Spiders

Black Anodized One Piece Pole-Plate for added Motor Force

Triple Black Poly Cotton Spiders with Mirror Image Layout

Customized Rubber Gasket

Heavy Duty Pure Copper Direct Input Wires Connected to each Voice Coil

Dual 1 Ohm Impedance

MSRP SKU V.C. Config POWER

$1,999.95 BOA 121 Dual 1 Ohm 4” 6K Watts RMS 12K MAX

$1,299.95 BOA 151 Dual 1 Ohm 4” 6K Watts RMS / 12K MAX

$1,999.95 BOA 121-N Dual 1 Ohm 3” 6K Watts RMS / 12K MAX

$2,199.95 BOA 151-N Dual 1 Ohm 3” 6K Watts RMS / 12K MAX

For more information please contact Massive Audio: sales@massiveaudio.com or visit our Website: http://www.massiveaudio.com

Share this:



Tweet

