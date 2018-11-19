DEI Introduces Heat Screen GOLD Metalized Matting

Avon Lake, Ohio (November 20, 2018)…DEI, a leading specialist in heat protection for automotive, powersports, marine and industrial markets, now offers a versatile GOLD metalized radiant matting to reduce the harmful and damaging effects of heat that can be installed almost anywhere in a vehicle. Heat Screen GOLD is manufactured from a high temperature rated metalized polyimide film bonded to a robust 20 oz. heat treated glass fiber base material. Capable of reflecting direct heat up to 800° F and radiant heat up to 1100° F, Heat Screen GOLD has been proven in heat flux tests to reduce heat 36%.

Low profile at only .031” thick, Heat Screen GOLD when placed with the reflective side facing toward the heat source will significantly reduce the transfer of heat to help keep the interior cooler and more comfortable. DEI recommends using Heat Screen GOLD metalized matting to cover intake air tubes, air boxes, firewalls, under carpet, over transmission tunnels or around mufflers or catalytic converters. Equally ideal for non-automotive applications, it can be used for marine, powersports or for any purpose where direct or radiant heat needs to be addressed.

To install, fasten mechanically or use DEI’s Hi-Temp Adhesive Spray (#010490). Heat Screen GOLD is available in two sizes: 24” x 24” (4 sq. ft.), or 36” x 40” (10 sq. ft.). Special order custom cut lengths and widths also are available.

For more information about DEI’s full line of heat and sound solution products, visit www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI’s You Tube channel.

